Pooja Bumper Lottery BR-64: Draw date, time and prize structure

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6: The Pooja Bumper Lottery BR-64 sale has started. The results once declared would be available on the official website.

The date of the draw is November 30 2018. The sale of the tickets has started and the cost of the same is Rs 150. The Kerala Lottery results draw would held on November 30 2018 (Frida) at Sree Chithra Home Auditorium, Pazhavangadi, East Fort, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Bumper Lottery - Pooja Bumper - 2018 (BR-64) results would commence LIVE at 2 pm. The Pooja Bumper-BR64 Ticket is also available in 10 series NA, VA, RA, TH, RI Kerala lottery result of "Pooja Bumper-2018."

The Pooja Bumper Lottery BR-64 prize structure:

1st prize: Rs 4,00,00,000/-

2nd prize Rs.50,00,000/-

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/-

4th Prize Rs.1,00,000/-

5th Prize Rs.5,000/-

6th Prize Rs.3,000/-

7th Prize Rs.1,000/-

8th Prize Rs.500/-

9th Prize Rs.200/-