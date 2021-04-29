Poll of polls 2021: Kerala set to buck 4 decade trend with LDF win

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 29: If the exit polls are right, then Kerala is all set to break a four decade old tradition of alternating between the two main coalitions of the LDF and UDF every five years.

The aggregate of the exit polls conducted by India Today-Axis My India, Republic TC-CNX and P-MARQ suggests that the Pinarayi Vijayan led LDF is returning to power in the state. It suggests that the LDF is likely to win 88 of the 140 seats and the Congress led UDF 50 seats. The BJP is expected to win 2 seats, the poll of polls say.

Poll of polls 2021: TMC to bag Bengal, BJP Assam, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, NDA Puducherry

Kerala which polled in a single phase on April 6 recorded a polling percentage of 73.58 per cent. The battle this time is between the incumbent Left led LDF, the Congress led UDF and BJP.