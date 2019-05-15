  • search
    Poll code will be in place in Goa says EC

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 15: The Election Commission of India has turned down a request by the Goa government for relaxation in model code of conduct, in force since March 10 for Lok Sabha polls, in the South district for pre-monsoon works.

    State Chief Electoral Officer Kunal informed Goa Chief Secretary Parimal Rai that the model code of conduct would be relaxed only after the entire election process was over.

    While polls to the state's two Lok Sabha seats were over on April 23, bypoll to the Panaji Assembly seat, in North Goa district, is slated for May 19.

