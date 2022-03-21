Political turmoil in Pakistan: Curtains for Imran Khan likely this week

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 21: With the opposition in Pakistan likely to submit a no-confidence motion to the Speaker of the National Assembly, the days of Prime Minister, Imran Khan look numbered.

The powerful Pakistan army is of the view that the political turmoil in the country is not good for the nation and hence wants Khan to step down as PM. The no-confidence vote is expected to take place on March 28 provided the motion is admitted by the Speaker today.

The opposition has threatened to disrupt the proceedings if the motion is not taken up. More importantly, the Army is in favour of Khan stepping down as PM. In addition to the political turmoil, the army is upset with Khan's handling of the US and the EU on the Ukraine crisis.

Both Pakistan Army Chief, General Qamar Bajwa and DG ISI, Lt. General Nadeem Anjum have told Khan to put in his papers. A report in the Hindustan Times said that Khan was asked to put in his papers after the OIC-FM conference. The conference is scheduled for March 22 and 23.

Khan on his part will hold on until the last moment. He even got former army chief General Raheel Sharif to meet with General Bajwa. However the top brass of the army is firm on its decision and talks with the former army chief failed.

Reports from Islamabad suggest that Khan may dismiss General Bajwa. However the decision is unlikely to have any ramification as the top brass of the army is united in its decision that Khan must go.

The army is of the view that the Khan has not been able to handle Pakistan's political turmoil and economic crisis. The handling of the West by Khan is also something that has not impressed the army top brass as a result of which it is felt that in the best interest of Pakistan, Khan must go.

Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:06 [IST]