Police verification now a must for school bus drivers

Panaji, Oct 04: The Goa government has directed all the educational institutions in the state to get police verification done for drivers and helpers who operate school buses, in a bid to prevent incidents of abuse of children.

The directive was issued on the instructions from the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, said Director of State Education Department Vandana Rao on Thursday.

In the light of incidents of sexual abuse of children where drivers or helpers of school buses were found to be involved, such measures had become necessary, she said.

The Union HRD ministry has instructed that staff for ferrying school children should be hired only after police verification of character and antecedents, she added.

Verification would also be required for drivers and helpers of other types of vehicles which ferry school children, including auto-rickshaws and vans.

Moreover, a driver or helper will need to undergo the verification process anew after two years, the Director said. With the passage of time, a person may be affected by many psycho-socio factors, so a fresh scrutiny is needed, she said.