Police rubbish reports of attack on Tanishq store in Gujarat

New Delhi, Oct 14: The Gujarat police has rubbished reports of an attack on a store of the jewellery brand Tanishq in Kutch district.

Earlier reports had surfaced that some persons angry with the inter-faith advertisement released by the brand had attacked the store in Ghandhidham.

"No such attack has taken place," said Mayur Patil, Superintendent of Police, Kutch-East, as quoted by PTI. The reports had started doing the rounds after a picture of an apology note put up by the showroom went viral on the internet. We apologise to Hindu community of Kutch on the shameful advertisement of Tanishq," the handwritten note purportedly read.

PTI further reported that the note was put up on the door of the store on October 12 and has since been removed.

The advertisement was heavily criticised on the social media. The ad showed a Muslim family celebrating a baby shower of their Hindu daughter-in-law. The ad was withdrawn after the backlash.