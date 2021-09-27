Police recruitment scam: 5 held

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021 registration: Last day to apply tomorrow

New Delhi, Sep 27: Police have arrested five people for allegedly cheating and indulging in other malpractices during a police recruitment exam in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said on Monday.

The written exam was held on Sunday in Thane and neighbouring Palghar district for the recruitment of police drivers.

Around 18,000 job aspirants appeared for the exam in Thane commissionerate limits, officials said.

Five people were caught cheating and indulging in other malpractices at an examination centre in Balkum area of the city, an official from Kapurbawdi police station said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 34 (common intention), he said.

(PTI)

Story first published: Monday, September 27, 2021, 10:43 [IST]