YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election Modi in USA
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Police recruitment scam: 5 held

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 27: Police have arrested five people for allegedly cheating and indulging in other malpractices during a police recruitment exam in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said on Monday.

    The written exam was held on Sunday in Thane and neighbouring Palghar district for the recruitment of police drivers.

    Police recruitment scam: 5 held

    Around 18,000 job aspirants appeared for the exam in Thane commissionerate limits, officials said.

    Five people were caught cheating and indulging in other malpractices at an examination centre in Balkum area of the city, an official from Kapurbawdi police station said.

    A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 34 (common intention), he said.
    (PTI)

    More RECRUITMENT News  

    Read more about:

    recruitment police

    Story first published: Monday, September 27, 2021, 10:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X