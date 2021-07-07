PM Modi's Cabinet reshuffle: Young faces to be inducted; Allies, SC, ST, OBCs, women to be taken along

Pohkryial, Gangwar step down ahead of big Modi Cabinet expansion

New Delhi, July 07: With reports stating that HRD Minister, Ramesh Pohkryial and Labour Minister, Santosh Gangwar resigning from the Cabinet, the Modi sarkar has made many changes in its council of ministers. In all there is a likelihood that 43 minsters will be sworn in today.

Sources tell OneIndia that the Union Council will include several professionals such as engineers, lawyers, doctors and civil servants. The Cabinet is expected to have 18 former ministers, 39 MLAs and 4 ex-chief ministers.

Earlier an invite was sent out stating that the Cabinet expansion will take place at 6 pm today. There would also be a regional focus, with leaders being inducted from Purvanchal in Uttar Pradesh and Awadh, Konkan and Marathwada in Maharashtra, Mednipur in Bengal apart from five ministers form North East. In addition to this there is also a likelihood that there would be 11 women ministers in the government.

Meanwhile the list of ministers has been sent to the President's office for assent. The oath taking ceremony will take place at 6 pm today.

Some ministers are also expected to get a promotion and they include, Anurag Thakur and G Kishan Reddy.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 13:59 [IST]