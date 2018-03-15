PNB detects another fraud in Mumbai

Another fraud has been detected at the Mumbai branch of the Punjab National Bank (PNB). This was revealed in a complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The PNB is already reeling under a Rs 12,000 crore fraud case involving Nirav Modi and his uncle, Mehul Choksi. The new alleged fraud is to the tune of Rs 9.1 crore. It involves a little-known company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products Pvt Ltd. These details were made available in a CBI complaint that was posted on its website.

