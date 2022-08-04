India
    PMLA case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to be produced in court today

    Mumbai, Aug 04: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case, will be produced before a special court here on Thursday.

    Raut's ED custody granted by the court on Monday, ends on Thursday.

    The central agency had arrested Raut on Sunday midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'Chawl' (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

    The ED had produced Raut before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge MG Deshpande on Monday and sought his remand for eight days.

    Raut arrest, mass exodus, scam taints: Uddhav bravado can't hide party's nervousness Raut arrest, mass exodus, scam taints: Uddhav bravado can't hide party's nervousness

    But the court sent the Sena leader to the agency's custody till August 4.

    The agency had told the court on Monday that Raut and his family received "proceeds of crime" worth over Rs one crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the housing redevelopment project.

    The 60-year-old Rajya Sabha member is a close aide of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 13:07 [IST]
    X