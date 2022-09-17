PML(N) likely to rule Gilgit-Baltistan

Pakistan frequently imposes new rules and laws in the illegally occupied region of Gilgit-Baltistan to keep the people on tenterhooks

Pakistan government, headed by Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League (N), has decided to topple the Gilgit-Baltistan government headed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan. This was disclosed by none other than Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan himself about the conspiracy hatched against him in a press conference.

Pakistan frequently imposes new rules and laws in the illegally occupied region of Gilgit-Baltistan to keep the people on tenterhooks. Khan has held the local units of the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and PML (N) responsible for the conspiracy to topple his government and dissolve the assembly before the completion of its five-year tenure in 2025. Pakistan has planned to dissolve the GB Assembly to conduct polls in the region along with the general elections of Pakistan next year 2023.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly (GBA), formerly Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA), has a total strength of 33 members. Of these, 24 are filled by direct elections, three seats are reserved for technocrats and professionals, and six seats for women. Constituency wise, three members of the legislative assembly are elected from Gilgit, three from Hunza-Nagar, three from Ghizer, two from Astore, four from Diamer, six from Skardu and three from Ghanche. Out of 33, 17 seats are needed to form the government.

The term of the Legislative Assembly of GB is for five years. The first elections for the Legislative Assembly were held on 12 November 2009. Interestingly, Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly has been changed into Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly by the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan vide order S.R.O. 2018 (1)/704 issued on 1 June 2018 - Prime Minister of Pakistan has the authority to veto any law made by the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

In Gilgit-Baltistan population, the Shia community is 40 per cent, Sunni 30 per cent, Ismaili 24 per cent, and Noorbakhshis 6 per cent. The languages spoken by the vast majority in Gilgit-Baltistan include Shina, Burushaski, Khowar, Wakhi and Balti while those living in Jammu and Kashmir speak Kashmiri, Dogri, Gojri, Pahari, and Hindko.

At present political parties' strength in the GB assembly is PTI (22), PPP (5), PML (N) (3), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (1), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) (1). Both PPP and PML(N) units in GB are trying to topple the PTI government. But both leaders, Hafiz Ur Rehman of PML (N) of Sunni community and Advocate Amjad of PPP who belongs to Shia community, are political rivals to capture the hot seat.

Political thinkers in GB are of the opinion that if their respective high command prevails upon them for a mutual understanding, it won't be difficult to topple the PTI regime in GB by PML (N). Shafqat Ali Inqalabi, historian and an expert on Jammu & Kashmir conflict from Gilgit told One India, "It has been the practice that whosoever rules Islamabad, controls Gilgit-Baltistan." According to his political assessment, the present setup in Islamabad will certainly turn the tables against the PTI that governs GB sooner or later.

Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), and National Action Plan (NAP) are frequently used against human rights and political activists to terrorise the youth of the region. According to Israr Uddin, coordinator of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) for Gilgit-Baltistan, over 70 human rights and political activists have been booked under ATA and NAP. Sedition charges have been framed against various political leaders in Gilgit-Baltistan during the last one and a half years and around 20 of them are waiting for justice in various jails of Gilgit-Baltistan and some have been tortured mentally and physically by Joint Investigation Teams (JIT).

Instead of focusing on relief and rehabilitation projects in GB, the worst-hit area by floods, Pakistan is more interested in toppling the present setup in GB. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced an inadequate amount of Rs three billion aid for flood-affected people and later he reversed the announcement, claimed Khan. According to an official report, the loss of properties is worth over four billion rupees in the Gilgit-Baltistan region alone. Besides, the Pakistan government has also reduced the subsidy on wheat and other grants for GB, merely to keep them as slaves.

Meanwhile, the voices have again been raised before the PM of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif to ensure that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan get their due royalty and fees from the natural resources utilised by the CPEC. Peoples Right Movement GB political party, while expressing the grievances against Pakistan, told One India, "In reality, our lands were snatched from us by the army as well as the federal government to benefit the contractors from China and Pakistan, mostly from Punjab. Mining licenses have been offered only to contractors known to the army. Even Chinese businessmen have been offered licenses to mine and transport precious stones from the Diamar and Basha Dam hydroelectric project sites. No one from the local community has been given any license."

It is important to note that in 1963, China had assured the UN that it accepted the disputed nature of Gilgit-Baltistan with the rest of Jammu & Kashmir. Moreover, China also acknowledged that its acceptance and occupation of a part of this territory (which was an independent country in the past) from Pakistan is temporary and that a final agreement will be made with the legitimate sovereign authority established after the settlement of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute. But, on the contrary, Pakistan has drastically increased the quantum of its forces by manifolds and has also steadily settled its own Pakistani citizens and foreigners to alter the demography of this disputed GB region. These illegal migrant settlers comprise Pathan fundamentalists from Pakistan's territories as well as from China and Afghanistan.

(R C Ganjoo is a senior journalist and columnist having more than 30 years experience of covering issues concerning national security, particularly Kashmir. He has worked with several prominent media groups and his articles have been published in many national and international publications.)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of OneIndia and OneIndia does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

