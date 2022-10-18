PM to visit Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh on Oct 27-28

YouTube
    Agartala, Oct 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura later this month and inaugurate dwelling units built under PMAY, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday.

    The state is due to hold its Assembly election in February next year.

    The prime minister will visit the state either on October 27 or the next day and hold a public rally here, besides laying the foundation stones of some projects, Saha told reporters here.

    The state is due to hold its Assembly election in February next year. The Centre had sanctioned 1.60 lakh dwelling huts under Prime Minister Awas Yojana for the northeastern state during 2021-22 financial year and many of dwelling units are ready. Modi is also scheduled to go to Arunachal Pradesh, Saha said.

    "If the prime minister goes to Arunachal Pradesh on October 27, he will visit Tripura on October 28 or else he will be here on October 27. The final tour programme has not been finalised yet”, he added. Modi is likely to inaugurated the Donyi Polo airport, the first in Arunachal Pradesh, during his visit to the state.

    More TRIPURA News  

    Read more about:

    tripura narendra modi

