When PM Modi got emotional while speaking to a Gujarat man, his daughter| VIDEO

PM to participate in Second Global COVID Virtual Summit

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Second Global COVID Virtual Summit this evening at the invitation of the US President Joseph Biden.

The summit intends to galvanize new actions to address the continued challenges of the COVID pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture. Our correspondent reports that Secretary General of the United Nations, Director General of World Health Organization and other dignitaries will also participate in the summit.

India is playing a key role in ongoing global efforts to combat the pandemic by supplying safe and affordable vaccines, medicines, development of low cost indigenous technologies and capacity building for health care workers.

It is also pro-actively engaged in multilateral fora with the objective of strengthening and reforming the global health security architecture with World Health Organization at its centre.

Prime Minister Modi will deliver his address in the opening session of the summit on the theme - Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness. Modi had also participated in the first Global COVID Virtual Summit hosted by President Biden in September last year.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 15:31 [IST]