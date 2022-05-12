YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM to participate in Second Global COVID Virtual Summit

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Second Global COVID Virtual Summit this evening at the invitation of the US President Joseph Biden.

    PM to participate in Second Global COVID Virtual Summit

    The summit intends to galvanize new actions to address the continued challenges of the COVID pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture. Our correspondent reports that Secretary General of the United Nations, Director General of World Health Organization and other dignitaries will also participate in the summit.

    India is playing a key role in ongoing global efforts to combat the pandemic by supplying safe and affordable vaccines, medicines, development of low cost indigenous technologies and capacity building for health care workers.

    It is also pro-actively engaged in multilateral fora with the objective of strengthening and reforming the global health security architecture with World Health Organization at its centre.

    Prime Minister Modi will deliver his address in the opening session of the summit on the theme - Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness. Modi had also participated in the first Global COVID Virtual Summit hosted by President Biden in September last year.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi joe biden coronavirus

    Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 15:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X