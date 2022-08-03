Have changed my DP to 'Tiranga' on my social media pages...: PM Modi urges people to do same

PM Modi reaching out to undertrials is a huge step towards 'justice for all'

PM to lay foundation stone of various projects in Gujarat on Aug 4

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur in Valsad district in Gujarat on 4th August.

He will take part in the event, which is scheduled at 4:30 PM, via video conferencing, said a press release from his office.

Prime Minister will inaugurate Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital at Dharampur in Valsad. The cost of the entire project is around Rs 200 crores. It is a 250-bed multispecialty hospital with cutting edge medical infrastructure that will provide world class tertiary medical facilities especially to the people of Southern Gujarat region.

PM Modi reaching out to undertrials is a huge step towards 'justice for all'

The PM will lay the foundation stone of Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital. The 150-bed hospital will be built at a cost of around Rs 70 crores. It will be equipped with top class facilities and a dedicated team of veterinarians and ancillary staff. The Hospital will provide holistic medical care alongside conventional medicine for care and upkeep of animals.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women on the occasion. It will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crores. It will have facilities for recreation, classrooms for self-development sessions, rest areas. It will employ over 700 tribal women and provide livelihood to thousands others subsequently.

Know all about Narendra Modi

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 16:54 [IST]