YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM to inaugurate new Circuit House near Somnath Temple today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new Circuit House near the Somnath Temple in Gujarat on Friday via video conferencing, his office said.

    The Somnath Temple is visited by lakhs of devotees from India and abroad every year.

    PM to inaugurate new Circuit House near Somnath Temple today

    Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the new Circuit House on January 21 at 11 AM via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

    The inauguration will be followed by the prime minister's address on the occasion.

    The need for the new Circuit House was felt as the existing government facility was located far off from the temple, the PMO said.

    PM to inaugurate new Circuit House near Somnath Temple today

    The new Circuit House has been built at a cost of over Rs 30 crore and is located near the Somnath Temple.

    It is equipped with top class facilities including suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference room, auditorium hall etc.

    The landscaping has been done in such a manner that sea view is available from every room, the statement said.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi somnath temple

    Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 8:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X