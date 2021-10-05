Our economic growth is powered by combination of legacy industries and start-ups: PM Modi

PM to inaugurate ‘Azadi@75 – New Urban India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Azadi@75 - New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' Conference-cum-Expo on 5th October 2021 at 10:30 AM in Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister will digitally handover keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and will also interact virtually with beneficiaries of the scheme in Uttar Pradesh. He will inaugurate/ lay foundation stone of 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT; flag off 75 buses under FAME-II for seven cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Ghaziabad; and release a Coffee Table Book encompassing 75 projects implemented under various Flagship Missions of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. He will also walk through the three exhibitions being set up in the Expo. Prime Minister will also announce the setting up of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chair in Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow.

Union Defence Minister, Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister, along with Governor and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will be present on the occasion.

About the Conference-cum-Expo:

The Conference-cum-Expo is being organised by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) from 5th to 7th October 2021 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. It is themed on transforming urban landscape with specific focus on the transformative changes brought about in Uttar Pradesh. All States/UTs will participate in the Conference-cum-Expo, which will help in experience sharing, commitment and direction for further action.

Three exhibitions are being set-up in the Conference-cum-Expo, as under:

(i) Exhibition titled 'New Urban India', showcasing the achievements and future projections of the transformative Urban Missions. It will highlight the achievements under Flagship Urban Missions in the past seven years and further showcase projections for the future.

(ii) Exhibition on 75 Innovative Construction Technologies, named 'Indian Housing Technology Mela' (IHTM), under Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India), showcasing domestically developed indigenous and innovative construction technologies, materials and processes.

(iii) Exhibition to showcase performance of Uttar Pradesh after 2017, under the Flagship Urban Missions and future projections with the theme UP@75: Transforming Urban Landscape in Uttar Pradesh.

The exhibitions will showcase the achievements so far under various Flagship Urban Missions of MoHUA.

The themes of the exhibits are Clean Urban India, Water Secure Cities, Housing For All, New Construction Technologies, Smart City Development, Sustainable Mobility and Cities Promoting Livelihood Opportunities.

The Conference-cum-Expo will be open for public for two days - from 6th to 7th October 2021.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 8:51 [IST]