PM's physical rally in UP cancelled due to bad weather, to address virtually

    Bijnor (UP), Feb 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first physical rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Monday was cancelled due to inclement weather and he will now virtually address the election meeting, BJP sources said.

    Arrangements had been made at the Bardaman college ground here for the prime minister's rally but due to bad weather he could not arrive here, they said.

    The prime minister would now address the people virtually. Bijnor has eight assembly seats out of which five are with the BJP at present and the rest three are with the SP.

    The district, where almost 50 percent population is of Dalits and Muslims, has two Lok Sabha seats-- Bijnor and Nagina -- both of which are with the BSP.

    X