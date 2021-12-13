PM Narendra Modi's top quotes from his speech at Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor event

From taking dip in Ganga to offering prayers to Lord Shiva, check out pics of PM Modi's visit to Varanasi

Varanasi, Dec 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham here, a project which is spread over five lakh square feet and connects the temple premises to the River Ganga besides providing several facilities to devotees.

Here, we bring you the top quotes of PM Modi from the event:

Vishwanath Dham is not just a grand building. This is a symbol of the Sanatan culture of India. It is a symbol of our spiritual soul. This is a symbol of India's antiquity, traditions, India's energy and dynamism.

Earlier the temple area was only 3000 square feet which has now been enlarged to about 5 lakh square feet. Now 50000 - 75000 devotees can visit the temple and temple premises.

The dedication of Kashi Vishwanath Dham will give a decisive direction to India and will lead to a brighter future. This complex is a witness of our capability and our duty. With determination and concerted thought, nothing is impossible.

The invaders attacked this city, tried to destroy it. The city is witness to the history of Aurangzeb's atrocities and his terror. Who tried to change civilization by the sword, Who tried to crush the culture with fanaticism. But the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world. If there is an Aurangzeb, said the Prime Minister, Shivaji is also there. If any Salar Masood comes, then brave warriors like King Suheldev make him taste the might of India's unity. And even during the British era, the people of Kashi knew what happened to Hastings.

Kashi is that - where awakening is life; Kashi is that - where death is also a festival; Kashi is that - where truth is the culture; Kashi is where love is tradition.

Varanasi is the city from where Jagadguru Shankaracharya got inspiration from the purity of Shri Dome Raja and resolved to unite the country in the thread of unity. This is the place where Goswami Tulsidas created a celestial creation like Ramcharitmanas with inspiration from Lord Shankar.

Lord Buddha's enlightenment was revealed to the world in Sarnath, here. For the betterment of the society, sages like Kabirdas appeared here. If there was a need to unite the society, then this Kashi became the center of the power of devotion of Sant Raidas.

Kashi is the land of four Jain Tirthankaras, the epitome of non-violence and austerity. From the integrity of King Harishchandra to the knowledge of Vallabhacharya, Ramanand ji. From Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Samarth Guru Ramdas to Swami Vivekananda, Madan Mohan Malaviya. The Holy land of Kashi has been home to sages, acharyas beyond count.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj came here. From Rani Lakshmi Bai to Chandrashekhar Azad, Kashi has been the karmbhoomi of many fighters. Talents like Bharatendu Harishchandra, Jaishankar Prasad, Munshi Premchand, Pandit Ravi Shankar, and Bismillah Khan are from this great city.

Dedication of Kashi Vishwanath Dham will give a decisive direction to India and will lead to a brighter future. This complex is a witness of our capability and our duty. With determination and concerted thought, nothing is impossible. Indians have the power to make the unimaginable come true. We know tapasya, know penance and we know how to spend day and night for the country. No matter how big the challenge, we Indians can defeat it together.

For me God comes in the form of people, For me every person is a part of God. I ask three resolutions from the people for the country - cleanliness, creation and continuous efforts for self-reliant India.

Long period of slavery broke our confidence in such a way that we lost faith in our own creation. Today, from this thousands-year-old Kashi, I call upon every countryman - create with full confidence, innovate, do it in an innovative way.

Monday, December 13, 2021, 17:25 [IST]