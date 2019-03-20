PM Narendra Modi biopic trailer release today

  • search
    Mumbai, Mar 20: The trailer of Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi biopic will be released in Mumbai on Wednesday. Vivek Oberoi's father Suresh Oberoi has shared the screen for the movie. The biopic is produced by Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi, Anand Pandit and Acharya Manish.

    The movie is directed by National Award-winning director Omung Kumar who has directed biopic on world champion boxer Mary Kom.

    PM Narendra Modi, which was scheduled to release on April 12, will now release on April 5. The film will now be released before the first phase of voting for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    The biopic will navigate the journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India. The makers unveiled the first look and poster of the film in January in 23 languages.

    Ahead of the election year, three movie that are either biopics or based on recent historical incidents have been released: Ronnie Screwvala's Uri: The Surgical Strike, the Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister and the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray.

