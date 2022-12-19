PM Modi’s stoic silence is a masterclass

India

oi-Amar Bhushan

Despite Opposition cacophony over Chinese incursion in Tawang, handing out any detailed information would have compromised the location and number of our troops, weapons they had, logistics in the area and operational plan.

In the wee hours of December 9, PLA troops attempted to ransack a strategically located Indian Army post in Yangtse area that overlooks newly created PLA infrastructure. A scuffle took place, causing injuries on both sides and forcing aggressors to beat a hasty retreat. India counts its injured at six but the Chinese won't make numbers public. Their system does not permit giving inconvenient information. Within 24 hours, local commanders from both sides met and agreed to maintain peace.

There is no surprise in the latest PLA transgression. These are new normal in Sino-Indian relations along the 3,488-km-long LAC. Significantly, the numbers of incursions (1,035 times) have increased since 2016, for PLA no longer has the freedom to cross LAC as part of its familiar tactics of occupying areas and then legitimising them as its own.

Also, India has considerably upgraded its defence infrastructure and augmented deployment of troops, lest China tries to repeat 1962 and grabs 90,000 sq km of Arunachal Pradesh which it claims to be part of South Tibet.

How India is taking on China with border defence and connectivity

It is no secret that Chinese are majorly building settlements and defences close to the LAC, hoping to use them one day to occupy Arunachal as part of their colonialist strategy. It is wishful thinking.

PM is investing hugely in procuring defence equipment from diversified sources and indigenising their production to ensure that forces react decisively even on their own, should future political leadership slips in the hands of inept dynasts and those who are corrupt, weak, power-hungry and electorally fractious.

He has reasons to worry. Omar Abdullah naively thinks that terror attacks and incursions by Pakistan and China respectively are taking place because Delhi refuses to talk to them. He should know that China will stop transgressions only after border is demarcated on its terms and Pakistan will cease supporting terrorists only after Kashmir becomes a part of Pakistan.

Mehbooba Mufti, Omar's fellow traveller, is upset that forces' hands have been tied and not given enough weapons to fight back. Wish she had spoken to forces and inspected their armoury. Asaduddin Owaisi wants to visit the site of scuffle to have first-hand account of what actually happened but sadly, it is neither a tourist place nor armed forces are tourist guides.

India will not allow China to unilaterally change LAC: S Jaishankar

Congress, which fancies itself as BJP's alternative in 2024, is even more irresponsible. Mallikarjun Khadge, party's selected president, accuses the PM of surrendering Indian territory. He has obviously scant regard for basic facts. Adheer Ranjan, party leader in Lok Sabha, questions how bilateral trade with China crosses $100 billion and Indian imports and exports grow at 38% and 46% respectively when PLA and Indian armed forces keep clashing all along the LAC.

He needs to be schooled that mature nations treat trade and security separately and do not react to conflicts hysterically. While the economy cannot grow in isolation in a globalized world, protecting borders is every country's individual call.

Rahul Gandhi, the permanent PM-in-waiting, takes the cake. If you can believe him for a second, India has surrendered territories, the government was in deep slumber while China was preparing for war and the Indian Army's reaction was event-based, shorn of any strategic thinking.

Expectedly, both Houses of Parliament witnessed frequent walkouts and adjournments from habitual offenders, shrieking for a debate. One thought the Defence Minister had covered all their queries in his statement. But no. They possibly wanted to know why the Indian Army did not invade China to teach a lesson. Any further information would have compromised location and number of troops, weapons they had, logistics in the area and operational plan.

Some MPs also had issues with delay in reporting the incident of December 9 on December 12 by MoD and to Parliament on December 13 by the Minister. They should know, it takes time to verify details and analyse operation threadbare before putting out an incontrovertible report.

India must effectively deter Chinese incursions

Unlike them, the government cannot be casual or indiscrete about facts. It is better in national interest that they leave professionals to handle security and diplomacy and avoid being guided by common sense and electoral benefits.

(Amar Bhushan worked with the Research and Analysis Wing for 24 years after briefly serving in the BSF intelligence, State Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau. He served as the Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat before he retired in 2005.)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of OneIndia and OneIndia does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 19, 2022, 12:43 [IST]