    New Delhi, Mar 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished former US President Barack Obama a quick recovery from Covid-19.

    PM Modi wishes Barack Obama quick recovery from Covid

    "My best wishes @BarackObama for your quick recovery from COVID-19, and for your family's good health and wellbeing," PM Modi tweeted.

    Obama has said that he tested positive for COVI-19 and urged fellow Americans to get vaccinated though the deadly disease is on the wane in the country.

    "I just tested positive for COVID," Obama, 60, tweeted on Sunday. "I've had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise," he said on his official Twitter account.

    Obama also said that his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, has tested negative. "Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted," the former President said in a Facebook post.

    "It's a good reminder that, even as cases go down, you should get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already to help prevent more serious symptoms and giving COVID to others."

    Obama had recently returned to Washington, DC, after spending much of the winter in Hawaii. He tested positive in DC, a person close to him said, CNN reported. The diagnosis makes Obama the second US President known to contract the virus after then-President Donald Trump announced he tested positive in October 2020, which was before vaccines were widely available in the US.

    barack obama coronavirus narendra modi

    Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 9:59 [IST]
