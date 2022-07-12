How the National Emblem on the new Parliament building was designed and why it is unique

PM Modi warns people against 'shortcut' politics

India

oi-Deepika S

Deogarh, July 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned against 'short-cut' politics based on populist measures and said it can destroy a country.

Addressing a public meeting in Jharkhand's Deogarh, PM Modi said "Today shortcut politics is the biggest challenge. It's very easy to fetch votes through shortcuts... If the politics of one country depends on shortcut politics then it will lead to a short circuit. We've to stay away from it."

He also urged people to stay away from shortcut politics.

"I am urging the countrymen to stay away from short-cut politics. Those who do politics of short-cut will never build new airports, will never build new, modern highways. Those who do politics of short-cut will never get AIIMS built, will not work hard for a medical college in every district," he said.

PM Modi to inaugurate centenary memorial pillar in Bihar today

"We have to take India to newer heights as it approaches 100 years of Independence by hard labor alone... it is very easy to get votes from people by taking populist measures, adopting shortcuts without thinking about far-reaching consequences," the PM added.

PM Modi also said India is a land of faith and spirituality, and pilgrimages shaped "us as a better society and country".

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 18:14 [IST]