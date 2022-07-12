YouTube
  • search
Trending Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PM Modi warns people against 'shortcut' politics

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Deogarh, July 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned against 'short-cut' politics based on populist measures and said it can destroy a country.

    Addressing a public meeting in Jharkhand's Deogarh, PM Modi said "Today shortcut politics is the biggest challenge. It's very easy to fetch votes through shortcuts... If the politics of one country depends on shortcut politics then it will lead to a short circuit. We've to stay away from it."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    He also urged people to stay away from shortcut politics.

    "I am urging the countrymen to stay away from short-cut politics. Those who do politics of short-cut will never build new airports, will never build new, modern highways. Those who do politics of short-cut will never get AIIMS built, will not work hard for a medical college in every district," he said.

    PM Modi to inaugurate centenary memorial pillar in Bihar today PM Modi to inaugurate centenary memorial pillar in Bihar today

    "We have to take India to newer heights as it approaches 100 years of Independence by hard labor alone... it is very easy to get votes from people by taking populist measures, adopting shortcuts without thinking about far-reaching consequences," the PM added.

    PM Modi also said India is a land of faith and spirituality, and pilgrimages shaped "us as a better society and country".

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 18:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X