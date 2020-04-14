PM Modi wants these 7 promises from you in fight against coronavirus

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation said that the lockdown would be extended until May 3.

In his address, he covered a range of issues involving the fight against the pandemic. At the end of the address, he urged the nation to promise him 7 things.

7 promises sought by PM Modi:

Look after the elderly. Give them extra care Adhere to the lockdown and social distancing. Masks and face covers are a must Follow guidelines of Ayush ministry and boost your immunity Download the ArogyaSetu app and encourage friends and family to do so Help the poor, feed them as much as possible Please ensure that none lose their jobs Respect the doctors, frontline health workers and police personnel