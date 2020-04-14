For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
PM Modi wants these 7 promises from you in fight against coronavirus
India
New Delhi, Apr 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation said that the lockdown would be extended until May 3.
In his address, he covered a range of issues involving the fight against the pandemic. At the end of the address, he urged the nation to promise him 7 things.
7 promises sought by PM Modi:
- Look after the elderly. Give them extra care
- Adhere to the lockdown and social distancing. Masks and face covers are a must
- Follow guidelines of Ayush ministry and boost your immunity
- Download the ArogyaSetu app and encourage friends and family to do so
- Help the poor, feed them as much as possible
- Please ensure that none lose their jobs
- Respect the doctors, frontline health workers and police personnel