YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi visits Varanasi Cantt railway station, interacts with people

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an inspection of Varanasi Cantt Railway Station and also interacted with the people at the railway station on Friday.

    PM Modi visits Varanasi Cantt railway station, interacts with people

    Notably, Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of PM Modi. The prime minister had begun his first roadshow in Varanasi from the same spot after filing his nomination papers for the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

    The Prime Minister will wind up his Varanasi trip on Saturday --- the last day for campaigning according to Election Commission guidelines -- with a rally in Khajuria village in Rohaniya assembly constituency.

    More UP ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    up election 2022 Assembly elections 2022 narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X