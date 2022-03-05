Name game in Ambedkar Nagar in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

UP polls: Mukhtar Ansari's son threatens to 'settle account' with govt officials after UP polls, FIR lodged

PM Modi visits Varanasi Cantt railway station, interacts with people

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an inspection of Varanasi Cantt Railway Station and also interacted with the people at the railway station on Friday.

Notably, Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of PM Modi. The prime minister had begun his first roadshow in Varanasi from the same spot after filing his nomination papers for the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

PM at Varanasi Cantt pic.twitter.com/eRGHEqgbfq — Vicky Nanjappa (@vickynanjappa) March 5, 2022

The Prime Minister will wind up his Varanasi trip on Saturday --- the last day for campaigning according to Election Commission guidelines -- with a rally in Khajuria village in Rohaniya assembly constituency.