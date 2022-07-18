Dhankhar is well-versed with legislative affairs, will be outstanding Chair in RS: PM Modi

PM Modi urges for a fruitful monsoon session

New Delhi, July 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged MPs to hold deep discussions and make the session as fruitful and productive as possible.

Addressing media persons ahead of the beginning of the Monsoon Session, the Prime Minister said "There should be dialogue in the Parliament with an open mind, if necessary, there should be a debate. I urge all MPs to contemplate deeply and discuss."

"This Session is also important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place right now. Voting (for the Presidential election) is taking place today. During this period, the new President and Vice President will begin guiding the nation," PM Modi said.

"This period is very important. It is the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. There is a special significance of 15th Aug and coming 25 years when nation would celebrate 100 years of independence, would be the time to make a resolution to decide our journey and the new heights we scale," the Prime Minister said.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commences on Monday and subject to exigencies of government business, it will conclude on August 12.