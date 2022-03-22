PM Modi speaks to Boris Johnson on Ukraine situation

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephonic conversation with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson held a detailed discussion on the situation in the war-hit Ukraine.

PM Modi reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to defuse the crisis following Russia's attack on Ukraine, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He emphasised India's belief in respect for international law and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states as the basis of the contemporary world order, it said.

The two leaders also discussed issues of bilateral interests and agreed on the potential of further deepening cooperation in various areas, including trade, technology, investments, defence and security, and people-to-people relations, the PMO said.

Modi expressed his satisfaction at the positive momentum in the ongoing negotiations on the bilateral free trade agreement and also appreciated the progress in implementing the 'India-UK Roadmap 2030' adopted during the virtual summit between both leaders last year.

He also conveyed his desire to welcome Johnson in India at an early date, as per mutual convenience, the PMO said.

The battle for Ukraine's cities is thundering across its suburbs, with the country's military retaking a key neighbourhood near Kyiv and the invading Russian forces increasing air raids that have caused uncounted deaths and sent more than 3.5 million people fleeing. Ukraine's military early Tuesday said it had forced Russian troops out of a strategically important Kyiv suburb.

Russian forces, however, were partially able to take three northwest suburbs where there has been fighting for weeks. Civilians making the dangerous escape from the embattled southern port city of Mariupol described fleeing through street-to-street gun battles and past unburied corpses as steady Russian bombardment tried to pound the city into submission.

There was no immediate sign of a diplomatic breakthrough that could bring even temporary relief.