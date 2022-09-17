PM Modi turns 72, wishes pour in from all corners

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 on Saturday. Wishes have already begun pouring in from several dignitaries and politicians from across the globe. Among them is Russian President Vladimir Putin, who met PM Modi on Friday on the sidelines of SCO Summit 2022.

Calling Modi his "dear friend", Putin said he is aware that the Indian PM is "about to celebrate" his birthday. "As per Russian tradition, we never offer congratulations in advance, so I cannot do that right now. But I would like you to know that we know about, and we wish you all the best, we wish all the best to friendly Indian nation, and we wish prosperity to India," Putin told Modi.

Twitter has been abuzz with birthday wishes for the Prime Minister and #HappyBirthdayPMModi trending.

Various leaders across parties including President Draupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor wished PM Modi on his birthday.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. I wish that the nation-building campaign being carried out by you with incomparable hard work, dedication and creativity, continues to progress under your leadership. I wish that God bless you with good health and long life," President Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

Home Minister Amit Shah hailed PM Modi's effort to steer India in the right direction.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said with the parallel coordination of welfare of poor, good governance, development, national security and historical reforms, the Prime Minister has fulfilled his resolve to establish 'Maa Bharati' again at the top of the world. He said all this has been possible only because of a decisive leadership and the unwavering faith of the people in that leadership.

"The life of the creator of a safe, strong and self-reliant New India @narendramodi is a symbol of service and dedication. For the first time after independence, by giving their rights to crores of poor, Modi has instilled a sense of hope and faith in them. Today every section of the country is standing with Modi like a rock," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extends birthday greetings to PM Narendra Modi.

"With his leadership, he has given unprecedented strength to the country's progress & good governance and provided a new height to India's prestige & self-respect before the world," he tweets.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted a one-line greeting for PM Modi. "Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday," he tweeted.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to ring in his birthday on September 17, BJP leaders and workers across the country have planned several events and intiatives that will be taken up from Saturday till October 2--the day which marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.