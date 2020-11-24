PM Modi to discuss COVID situation with CMs of 8 States today: What to expect?

Our target is to bring down COVID-19 fatality rate below 1 per cent: PM Modi tells CMs

From lockdown to corona vaccine: What CMs discussed during meeting with PM Modi

PM Modi tops social media 'trends' on Google, Twitter and YouTube

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continued to be India's most popular politician on social media as he appeared in the highest number of trends on social media platforms like Google, Twitter and YouTube between August and October.

According to a report, "Prime Minister Modi has ruled the maximum Trends (Twitter, Google Search, Wiki, YouTube etc) in the last quarter with 2,171 trends, followed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy with 2,137 trends."

The report further said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi also led the significant trends.

Delhi saw COVID peak on Nov 10, cases decreasing now: Kejriwal to PM Modi

The online analysis company also monitored 86,400 trends before coming to a conclusion.

ADG Online and Checkbrand.online Managing Director Anuj Saya said, "Despite (there) being almost 25 per cent negative sentiment for PM Modi, his brand value is the highest amongst 95 chosen leaders."

The report further said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had 40,000 mentions on social media in the last three months.

Meerut, UP: Baby girl found stuffed inside 3 gunny bags, left to die|Oneindia News

"Meanwhile, the collective engagement of PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Home Minister Amit Shah of 4.9 million was more than rest of the collective engagement of 92 political leaders of various parties, including other BJP leaders," he added.