Freebies: The truth is somewhere between evil and necessity

'Gap in your words and deeds': Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over release of Bilkis Bano gangrape convicts

PM Modi to watch special screening of serial Swaraj today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his cabinet colleagues will be watching the special screening of the serial "Swaraj" , made by national broadcaster Doordarshan on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be our special guest at the screening of Swaraj this evening in Parliament. Cabinet ministers and senior officials will also be present," Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur told ANI.

Reportedly, there will be a screening of two episodes this evening- one on Shivappa Nayaka and another on Rani Abbakka.

Swaraj, a 75-episode mega show illustrates the glorious history of India's freedom struggle and lesser-known tales about Indian history.

'Gap in your words and deeds': Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over release of Bilkis Bano gangrape convicts

The series showcases India's historical journey from 1498 when Vasco da Gama first reached India to 1947 when the country got independence.

The popular film actor, Manoj Joshi, plays a stellar role as the narrator (sutradhar) of the serial. The serial has grand production quality and promises to be a visual treat.

The serial is jointly produced by the government of India and Mumbai-based production house Contiloe Pictures, which has previously bankrolled shows like Sony TV's Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman and Vighnaharta Ganesha, Colors' Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Zee TV's Jhansi Ki Rani among others.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 17:06 [IST]