    PM Modi to visit Lumbini, Nepal on May 16

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Lumbini on 16 May 2022 on the occasion of Buddha Purnima at the invitation of the Rt. Hon'ble Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prime Minister of Nepal. This will be Prime Minister's fifth visit to Nepal since 2014.

    At Lumbini, Prime Minister will visit the sacred Mayadevi temple to offer prayers. Prime Minister will also deliver an address at a Buddha Jayanti event organised by the Lumbini Development Trust under the aegis of the Government of Nepal. Separately, Prime Minister will participate in the "Shilanyas" ceremony for the construction of a centre for Buddhist culture and heritage, in a plot belonging to the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), New Delhi within the Lumbini Monastic Zone. Both Prime Ministers will hold a bilateral meeting.

    Prime Minister Modi's visit continues the tradition of regular high level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of our Neighbourhood First policy. It underscores the shared civilisational heritage of the people of both countries, the Prime Minister's Office said in a release.

    Story first published: Friday, May 13, 2022, 8:33 [IST]
    X