PM Modi to visit Indonesia next week to attend G20 summit

New Delhi, Nov 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Indonesian city of Bali next week to attend the G20 summit, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday. The G20 summit will take place on November 15 and 16 in Bali.

India will assume the Presidency of the powerful grouping from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo India's G20 presidency which bears a lotus and the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future'. The lotus in the logo symbolises India's ancient heritage, faith and thought.

The Philosophy of Adwait, the Prime Minister said, emphasises the oneness of all creatures and this philosophy will be a medium of resolution of today's conflicts. This logo and theme represent many key messages from India.

"Message of Buddha for freedom from war, Mahatma Gandhi's solutions in the face of violence, through G-20, India is giving them a new height," he said.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 Presidencies) along with Indonesia and Italy.

G-20 aims to bring the world together in harmony while respecting diversity.

Story first published: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 19:29 [IST]