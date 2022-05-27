PM Modi to visit Gujarat on May 28, will inaugurate nano urea plant

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on 28 May, 2022. At around 10 AM, Prime Minister will visit the newly built Matushri K.D.P. Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot. This will be followed by his address at a public function at the venue. Thereafter, at around 4 PM, Prime Minister will address the Seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, where he will also inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol.

PM in Gandhinagar:

The cooperative sector of Gujarat has been a role model for the entire nation. There are more than 84,000 societies in the State in the Cooperative Sector. About 231 lakh members are associated with these societies. In yet another step towards further strengthening the cooperative movement in the state, the organization of a Seminar of leaders of various Cooperative institutions on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' will take place at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. More than 7,000 representatives from various cooperative institutions of the State will participate in the Seminar.

In an effort to further provide farmers the means to boost productivity and help increase their income, Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol at a cost of around Rs. 175 crores. The ultramodern Nano Fertilizer Plant has been established keeping in mind the increase in crop yield through the use of Nano Urea. The Plant will produce about 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day.

PM in Atkot, Rajkot:

Matushri K.D.P. Multispeciality Hospital, which is being visited by the Prime Minister, is managed by Shree Patel Seva Samaj. It will make available high end medical equipment and provide world class healthcare facilities to the people of the region. The visit will be followed by Prime Minister's address at a public function.

Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 9:47 [IST]