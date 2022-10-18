PM Modi to visit Ayodhya to attend Deepotsav celebration on Oct 23

New India is proud of its culture, heritage, and tradition, says UP CM Yogi

New Delhi, Oct 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday on the eve of Diwali festival to witness Deepotsav celebrations.

The PM is likely to offer puja at the Ram temple around 5 pm. He will then head to Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra to inspect the grand temple which is being built with an estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

It will be followed by an aarti at the new Saryu ghat at around 6:30 pm before heading to Deepotsav celebrations at Ramji Ki Paidi ghat at 6:40 pm and then to green digital fireworks at the new Saryu ghat, News18 reported.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting the temle town on Wednesday to review the preparation of Deepotsav celebrations. It is his fourth visit in the month to Ayodhya. Since he came to power in 2017, the UP government has been celebrating Deepotsav by lighting lakhs of diyas, while setting Guinness records year after year.

Last year, the main Saryu ghat was illuminated with nearly 9.5 lakh diyas in one go, thereby setting a fifth consecutive Guinness World Record by displaying largest display of oil lamps.

