    PM Modi to virtually inaugurate hostel, education complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust in Gujarat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the hostel and education complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust at Adalaj in Gujarat tomorrow at 11 A.M. through video conferencing. Prime Minister will also perform the Bhumipujan of Hiramani Arogya Dham of Jansahayak Trust during the event.

    The Hostel and Education Complex has a lodging and boarding facility of 150 rooms for 600 students. Other facilities include a training Centre for GPSC, UPSC exams, e-Library, Conference Room, provision of Sports Room, TV Room and Primary Health facilities for students.

    The Jansahayak Trust will develop Hiramani Arogya Dham. It will have the latest medical facilities including a facility for dialysis of 14 persons at a time, a blood bank, a medical store, a modern pathology laboratory, and top-class equipment for health check-ups. It will also have a Day Care Centre with advanced facilities for Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Acupuncture, and Yoga Therapy. It will also host facilities for first aid training, technician training, and doctor training.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 8:20 [IST]
