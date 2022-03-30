Cooperation between India and Australia increasing at rapid pace, says PM Modi in virtual meet with Morrison

PM Modi to virtually attend 5th BIMSTEC Summit, being hosted by Sri Lanka today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 5th BIMSTEC Summit on Wednesday. The Summit Meeting, which is being held in virtual mode, will be hosted by Sri Lanka, the current BIMSTEC chair.

To prepare for the Summit, meetings of BIMSTEC Senior Officials took place yesterday and the meetings of the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers is being held today.

The Covid pandemic-related challenges, and the uncertainties within the international system that all BIMSTEC members are facing, imparts greater urgency to the goal of taking BIMSTEC technical and economic cooperation to the next level. This is expected to be the main subject of deliberations by Leaders at the Summit.

The Leaders are also expected to discuss the establishment of basic institutional structures and mechanisms of the group.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 8:15 [IST]