    PM Modi to share his thoughts in 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on All India Radio tomorrow

    New Delhi, May 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on All India Radio at 11 AM tomorrow. It will be the 89th episode of the monthly radio programme.

    The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be live streamed on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

    Earlier, the Prime Minister said that he recieved numerous inputs for this edition of Mann Ki Baat programme. He expressed happiness that youngsters have shared their views in large numbers. The Prime Minister had also shared a booklet based on last month's episode of Mann Ki Baat containing interesting articles on the topics discussed in the programme.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 11:36 [IST]
