After first Covid jab, beneficiary needs to schedule second with same mobile number: Govt

PM Modi to participate in 2nd global summit on Covid

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the second global virtual summit on COVID-19 on Thursday being hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Summit intends to galvanize new actions to address the continued challenges of the COVID pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture.

Prime Minister will deliver his remarks in the Opening Session of the Summit on the theme 'Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness'. The session will be live streamed from 1830 to 1945 hrs on 12 May.

Other participants are co-hosts of the event - Heads of State/Government of Belize in its capacity as Chair of CARICOM, Senegal as Chair of African Union, Indonesia as President of G20 and Germany as President of G7 respectively. Secretary General of the United Nations, Director General of World Health Organization and other dignitaries would also participate.

Prime Minister had also participated in the first Global COVID virtual Summit hosted by President Biden on 22 September 2021.

India is playing a key role in ongoing global efforts to combat the pandemic by supplying safe and affordable vaccines, medicines, development of low cost indigenous technologies to test and treat, genomic surveillance, and capacity building for health care workers.

India is also proactively engaged in multilateral fora with the objective of strengthening and reforming the global health security architecture with WHO at its centre.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 18:40 [IST]