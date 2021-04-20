Back to back meetings by PM Modi led to announcement of most liberalised vaccine drives anywhere in the world

PM Modi to meet with vaccine manufacturers at 6 pm today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with vaccine developers today at 6 pm.

This is the third such interaction with the focus groups amidst a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Amidst the second wave of COVID-19 hitting the country hard, the PM on Monday held a series of meetings on Monday to review the battle against the virus. The PM who is observing the Navratra fast also reviewed the election campaign in West Bengal. It was decided that the BJP rallies will have only 500 people and all COVID-19 protocols will be thoroughly followed.

Availability of vaccine against COVID-19 will improve after July

The PM held back to back meetings all through the day on Monday. In the evening, PM Modi met with top doctors from across the country. He later held a meeting with key pharmaceutical companies, where the status of health care infrastructure, oxygen supply and the availability of medicines was reviewed.