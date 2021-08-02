PM Modi meets Assam BJP MPs amid border tensions with Mizoram

PM Modi to be first Indian prime minister to preside over UN Security Council meeting

New Delhi, Aug 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP MPs from Assam to discuss the prevailing situation between Assam and Mizoram over the recent border clash.

The BJP MPs from North East have met PM and submitted a memorandum on various issues pertaining to the region incl Assam-Mizoram border row.

It states, "Series of confidence-building measures have taken place over last few days. Yet actions of Congress remain as devious and mischievous."

They expressed disapproval of attempts by a section of polity led by Congress&using these incidents to indulge in one-upmanship.

Twelve MPs from both Houses met the prime minister on the crucial issue along with two from Arunachal Pradesh, one from Manipur and one from Tripura as well as Union Minister Kiran Rijiju, Pratima Bhowmik and Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

A memorandum was submitted by the MPs to the prime minister. In one of the paragraphs, the MPs blamed Congress for the crisis, saying the party and its ecosystem "had been trying many dirty tricks". "Through 2018 they tried to make CAA and NRC political issues but the people of northeast gave them a befitting reply. Now, they are stoking tempers between Assam and Mizoram."

Union Minister Rijiju briefed the media after the meeting and blamed the Congress party for trying to create disturbance in the area.

"We expressed our gratitude to the PM & informed him how Congress and other parties are disrupting the peace of northeast by politicising this violence. We appeal to Congress to not politicise a sensitive matter," he said.

Assam and Mizoram have been engaged in an ugly border row. Seven people were killed and 50 others, including an SP, injured in an exchange of fire between the police forces of Assam and Mizoram along their inter-state border.

Assam and Mizoram have decided to dial down the border tensions following the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Both the Chief Ministers agreed to resolve the ongoing border disputes amicably through dialogue.

Mizoram's CM Zoramthanga took to the social media and said that the boundary dispute with Assam will be resolved amicably through dialogue.

Tension along the border with Mizoram in Cachar and Hailakandi districts of Assam have been escalating since October 2020 with frequent incidents of burning of houses and encroachment of land.

The two states share a 164.6-km border between Assam''s Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts, and Mizoram's Kolasib, Mamit and Aizawl districts. Both states have differing interpretations of their territorial border.

While Mizoram believes that its border lies along an 'inner line' drawn up in 1875 to protect tribals from outside influence, Assam goes by a district demarcation done in the 1930s.