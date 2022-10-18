PM Modi to lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 15,670 crore in Gujarat

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on 19-20 October and dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 15,670 crore.

At around 9:45 AM on 19th October, Prime Minister will inaugurate the DefExpo22 at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar. At around 12 noon, Prime Minister will launch the Mission Schools of Excellence at Adalaj. At around 3:15 PM, he will lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Junagadh. Thereafter, at around 6 PM, he will inaugurate India Urban Housing Conclave 2022 and dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects in Rajkot. He will also inaugurate the exhibition of innovative construction practices in Rajkot at around 7:20 PM.

On 20th October, at around 9:45 AM, the launch of Mission LiFE will be done by the Prime Minister at Kevadia. At around 12 noon, Prime Minister will participate in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference in Kevadia. Thereafter, at around 3:45 PM, he will lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives at Vyara.

PM Modi to address 90th INTERPOL General Assembly today

PM in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister will inaugurate the DefExpo22. The Expo, being held under the theme 'Path to Pride', will witness the largest ever participation in Indian Defence Expo held till date.

For the first time, it will witness a defence exhibition held exclusively for Indian companies including Indian subsidiaries of Foreign OEMs, Division of company registered in India, Exhibitor having Joint Venture with an Indian company. The event will showcase expansive scope and scale of Indian defence manufacturing prowess. The Expo will have an India Pavilion and ten state pavilions. At the India Pavilion, Prime Minister will unveil HTT-40 - the indigeneous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The aircraft has state of art contemporary systems and has been designed with pilot friendly features.

During the programme, Prime Minister will launch Mission DefSpace - to develop innovative solutions for the Defence Forces in the Space domain through industry & startups. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Deesa airfield in Gujarat. The forward airforce base will add on to the security architecture of the country.

The Expo will also witness 2nd India-Africa Defence Dialogue under the theme 'India-Africa: Adopting strategy for synergizing Defence and Security cooperation'. The 2nd Indian Ocean Region+ (IOR+) Conclave will also be held during the Expo, which will provide a stage for a comprehensive dialogue to promote defence cooperation amongst IOR+ nations to foster peace, growth, stability and prosperity, in line with the Prime Minister's vision for Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR). During the Expo, the first ever Investors' Meet for defence will also be held. It will also witness more than hundred startups getting an opportunity to showcase their innovations at Manthan 2022, the defence innovation event of iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence). The event would also see forging of 451 partnerships/launches through the event 'Bandhan'.

PM Modi inaugurates PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022

Prime Minister will also launch Mission Schools of Excellence at Trimandir, Adalaj. The Mission has been conceived with a total outlay of 10,000 Crores. During the event at Trimandir, Prime minister will launch projects worth around Rs 4260 crore. The Mission will help strengthen education infrastructure in Gujarat through setting up of new classrooms, smart class rooms, computer labs and overall upgradation of infrastructure of schools in the State.

PM in Junagadh

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 3580 crore.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for improvement of coastal highways along with construction of missing links. In the first phase of this project, total highway length of over 270 Km will be covered across 13 districts.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two water supply projects and for construction of a godown complex for storage of agri products at Junagadh. At Porbandar, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for holistic development of Shri Krishan Rukshamani Mandir, Madhavpur. He will also lay the foundation stone of sewage and water supply projects and for maintenance dredging at Porbandar Fishery Harbour. At Gir Somnath, he will lay the foundation stone of two projects, including for development of a fishing port at Madhwad.

PM in Rajkot

Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs. 5860 crores in Rajkot. He will also inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave 2022, which will witness deliberations covering various facets related to housing in India including planning, design, policy, regulations, implementation, ushering in greater sustainability and inclusivity, among others. After the public function, Prime Minister will also inaugurate an exhibition on innovative construction practices.

PM Modi to launch PMJAY-MA Yojana today: Steps to download Ayushman card

During the public function, Prime Minister will dedicate over 1100 houses constructed under the Light House Project. The keys of these houses will also be handed over to the beneficiaries. He will dedicate a water supply project: Morbi-Bulk pipeline project from Brahmani-2 Dam to Narmada Canal Pumping Station. Other projects which are being dedicated by him include Regional Science Centre, flyover bridges, and other projects related to the road sector.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of six laning of the existing four lane of Rajkot-Gondal-Jetpur section of NH27 in Gujarat. He will also lay the foundation stone of GIDC industrial estates worth around Rs 2950 crore at various locations in Morbi, Rajkot, Botad, Jamnagar and Kutch. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include the AMUL-fed dairy plant at Gadhka, construction of indoor sports complex in Rajkot, two water supply projects and other projects of roads and railways sector.

PM in Kevadia

Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary General, H.E. Mr. Antonio Guterres. Thereafter, the launch of Mission LiFE will be done by the Prime Minister, in the presence of the UN Secretary General at Statue of Unity, Ekta Nagar, Kevadia. Envisaged by the Prime Minister, it is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment.

Mission LiFE aims at following a three-pronged strategy for changing our collective approach towards sustainability. First is by nudging individuals to practise simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives (demand); second is by enabling industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand (supply) and; third is to influence government and industrial policy to support both sustainable consumption and production (policy).

Prime Minister will also participate in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference, which is being organized from 20-22 October 2022 in Kevadia by the Ministry of External Affairs. The Conference will bring together 118 Heads of Indian Missions (Ambassadors and High Commissioners) from all over the world. Through its 23 sessions spread over three days, the Conference will provide an opportunity to have detailed internal discussions on issues such as contemporary geo-political & geo-economic environment, connectivity, India's foreign policy priorities etc. The Heads of Missions are currently visiting their respective states to familiarize themselves with India's Flagship Missions such as those pertaining to Aspirational Districts, One District One Product, Amrit Sarovar Mission, among others.

PM in Vyara

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs. 1970 crore in Vyara, Tapi. He will lay the foundation stone for the improvement of the road from Saputara to Statue of Unity along with construction of missing links. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include water supply projects worth over Rs 300 crore in Tapi and Narmada districts.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 11:32 [IST]