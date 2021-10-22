YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to interact with stakeholders of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and stakeholders of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme on 23rd October, 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing. The interaction will be followed by his address on the occasion.

    PM Modi to interact with stakeholders of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa

    The initiative of Swayampurna Goa, launched on 1st October 2020 was inspired by the clarion call given by the Prime Minister for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra'.

    The Mitra visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries.

    Goa Chief Minister Shri Promod Sawant will be present on the occasion.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Friday, October 22, 2021, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X