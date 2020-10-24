PM Modi to inaugurate three projects in Gujarat today

New Delhi, Oct 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three projects, including Kisan Suryodaya Yojana for the farmers in Gujarat today via video conferencing. The Gujarat government had recently announced the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana to provide day-time power supply for irrigation.

According to this scheme, farmers will be able to avail power supply from 5 AM to 9 PM. The state government has allocate a budget of Rs 3,500 crores for installing transmission infrastructure under this scheme by 2023.

PM Modi will also inaugurate Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and a Mobile Application for tele-cardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

The institution is undergoing expansion at the cost of Rs 470 crores. The number of beds will increase from 450 to 1251 after the completion of the expansion project. The institute will also become the biggest single super speciality cardiac teaching institute in the country and one of the biggest single super speciality cardiac hospitals in the world.

Meanwhile, the prime minister will launch the Girnar ropeway, which will initially have about 25-30 cabins with a capacity of 8 people per cabin. A distance of 2.3 km will be covered in just 7.5 minutes through the ropeway. It will also provide a scenic view of the lush green beauty surrounding the Girnar mountain.