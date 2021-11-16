PM Modi to inaugurate first global innovation summit of pharmaceuticals on Thursday

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the First Global Innovation Summit of the Pharmaceuticals sector on Wednesday at 4 pm via video conferencing.

    Narendra Modi

    This is a distinctive initiative that aims to bring together key Indian and international stakeholders from the government, industry, academia, investors, and researchers to discuss and strategize priorities to foster a thriving innovation ecosystem in the pharmaceuticals industry in India. It will also highlight the opportunities in the Indian pharma industry that has huge growth potential.

    The two-day Summit will have 12 Sessions and over 40 national and international speakers deliberating on a range of subjects including the regulatory environment, funding for innovation, industry-academia collaboration, and innovation infrastructure.

    It will witness participation of leading members from domestic and global Pharma Industries, officials, investors and researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, John Hopkins Institute, IIM Ahmedabad and other eminent institutes.

    Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will also be present on the occasion.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 18:18 [IST]
    X