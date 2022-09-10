PM Modi to inaugurate Centre-State Science Conclave today

PM Modi a great guy: says Trump, also hints at running for President again

New Delhi, Sep 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Centre- State Science Conclave today at 10:30 am via video conferencing. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The conclave is in line with the Prime Minister's relentless efforts to facilitate innovation and entrepreneurship in the country. It will strengthen Centre-State coordination and collaboration mechanisms and the spirit of cooperative federalism to build a robust science, technology & innovation (STI) ecosystem across the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will grace the concluding session of the conclave tomorrow. The two-day conclave will witness the participation of more than 250 delegates from across the country.

The two day Conclave is being organised at Science City, Ahmedabad on 10-11 September 2022. It will include sessions on different thematic areas including STI Vision 2047; Future Growth Pathways and Vision for STI in States; Health - Digital Health Care for All; Doubling Private Sector investment in R&D by 2030; Agriculture - Technological interventions for improving farmers' income; Water - Innovation for producing potable drinking water; Energy- Clean Energy for All including S&T role in Hydrogen mission; Deep Ocean Mission and its relevance for Coastal States/UTs as well as country's future economy.

The first of its kind Conclave will witness the participation of Gujarat CM, Union MoS Science & Technology (S&T), S&T Ministers and Secretaries of States & Union Territories, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, NGOs, young scientists and students.

