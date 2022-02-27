PM Modi to hold high-level meeting on Ukraine-Russia conflict

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on Sunday on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine following an intensified offensive by Russia.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Asserting that in difficult times India has given priority to the lives of its citizens, PM Modi on Sunday said the government is working tirelessly to bring back all Indians stuck in Ukraine.

    India on Saturday began the evacuation of its stranded citizens amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine.

    With the Ukrainian airspace being closed for civil aircraft operations, the evacuation flights are operating out of Romanian capital Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest.

    "In difficult times, India has given priority to the lives of every Indian. We have left no stone unturned to rescue our people. The Operation Ganga is underway to bring our sons and daughters back to India from Ukraine," Modi said.

    "In these tough times it is essential to make the country strong. The people who have been involved in arms deals cannot strengthen the country. The dynasts who support terrorism cannot strength the country," Modi said attacking rival parties at a rally in Basti.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 19:57 [IST]
