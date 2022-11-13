PM Modi to have 20 engagements during 45-hr stay in Indonesia's Bali

PM Modi's one appeal to voters in Himachal today is 'to participate'

New Delhi, Nov 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have around 20 engagements during his nearly 45 hours of stay in Bali, Indonesia.

The PM will be visiting Bali, Indonesia from November 14-16 to attend the 17th G20 Summit at the invitation of the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

PM Modi, who will leave for the Indonesian city on Monday, will hold bilateral meetings with around 10 world leaders and will also attend a community event to connect with Indian diaspora in Indonesia, sources informed ANI.

The Prime Minister will have a "hectic and productive" visit to Bali. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had earlier said that Modi will participate in three key sessions -- food and energy security, digital transformation and health -- at the G20 summit.

At a media briefing, Kwatra said Modi and other leaders will discuss issues relating to global economy, energy, environment, digital transformation, etc. The summit is set to be attended by US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During the Bali Summit, G20 Leaders will deliberate extensively upon key issues of global concern under the Summit theme of "Recover Together, Recover Stronger". Three working sessions will be held as part of the G20 Summit Agenda - food and energy security; health; and digital transformation.

At the closing session of the Summit, President Widodo will symbolically hand over the G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Modi.

India will formally assume the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2022.

