PM Modi to focus on global challenges during UNGA address today

New Delhi, Sep 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address the United Nations General Assembly at New York today. The PM's focus would be on the global challenges that include the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi met with US President, Joe Biden following which his office said, 'after a series of meetings in Washington DC, PM @narendramodi emplanes for New York City. He will be addressing the UNGA session there.'

The theme this year at the 76th session of the UNGA is Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations'.

The last time the PM address the UNGA was in 2019. "There is an expectation that India as a leading voice for developing world as well as the member of Security Council will use its voice to take up global issues such as climate change, Sustainable Development Goals, equitable and affordable access to vaccines, poverty eradication and economic recovery, women's empowerment and their participation in government structures, combating terrorism, peacekeeping and peacebuilding, UNSC reforms etc, India's permanent representative to the United Nations, T S Tirumurthi said.

The Prime Minister arrived in Washington on a three day visit, which was his first beyond the neighbourhood visit after the outbreak of COVID-19. The PM held b-lateral meetings with President Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris. He also met with his Australian and Japanese counterparts, Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga.

