PM Modi to flag off 'Maha Kaal' Express through video link; to inaugurate 30 projects in Varanasi

    New Delhi, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on 16th February, Sunday to inaugurate over 30 projects, including a 430 bed super specialty Government hospital at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and a 74 bed psychiatry hospital at BHU.

    PM will also flag off IRCTC's 'Maha Kaal' Express through video link.

    The first overnight journey private train will connect the 3 pilgrim centres-Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar.

    PM will also unveil a 63 feet tall statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya at Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre on this day.

    Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 17:49 [IST]
