PM Modi to deliver keynote address at VivaTech 2021 today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the 5th edition of VivaTech on 16th June 2021 at around 4 PM. The Prime Minister has been invited as a Guest of Honour to deliver the keynote address at VivaTech 2021.

Other prominent speakers in the event include Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of France, Mr. Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain and Ministers/MPs from various European countries. The event will also witness participation of corporate leaders like Mr. Tim Cook, CEO, Apple, Mr. Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman and CEO, Facebook and Mr. Brad Smith, President, Microsoft among others.

VivaTech is one of the largest digital and startup events in Europe, held in Paris every year since 2016.

It is jointly organized by Publicis Groupe - a prominent advertising and marketing conglomerate and Les Echos - a leading French media group. It brings together stakeholders in technology innovation and the startup ecosystem and includes exhibitions, awards, panel discussions and startup contests. The 5th edition of VivaTech is scheduled to be held between 16-19 June 2021.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 8:49 [IST]