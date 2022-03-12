PM Modi to dedicate building of Rashtriya Raksha University today

New Delhi, Mar 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the building of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to the nation on 12th March at 11 AM. He will also deliver the first Convocation address of the RRU as the Chief Guest. Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) was set up to meet the need for high quality trained manpower in various wings of policing, criminal justice and correctional administration, said a press release from the PMO.

The government set up a national police university named Rashtriya Raksha University by upgrading the Raksha Shakti University which was established by the Government of Gujarat in 2010. The University, which is an Institution of National Importance, commenced its operations from 1st October, 2020. The University will develop synergies with the private sector by leveraging knowledge and resources from the industry and would also set up Centres of Excellence in various fields relating to police and security.

RRU offers academic programs from diploma to doctorate level in various areas of policing and internal security such as police science and management, criminal law and justice, cyber psychology, information technology, artificial intelligence and cyber security, crime investigation, strategic languages, internal defence and strategies, physical education and sports, coastal and maritime security. Currently, 822 students from 18 States are enrolled in these programs.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. On Friday, he participated in Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan. Today, he will declare open the 11th Khel Mahakumbh and deliver an address on the occasion at around 6:30 PM.

