YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Election Result 2022 Punjab Election Result 2022 Goa Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to dedicate building of Rashtriya Raksha University today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the building of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to the nation on 12th March at 11 AM. He will also deliver the first Convocation address of the RRU as the Chief Guest. Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) was set up to meet the need for high quality trained manpower in various wings of policing, criminal justice and correctional administration, said a press release from the PMO.

    PM Modi to dedicate building of Rashtriya Raksha University today

    The government set up a national police university named Rashtriya Raksha University by upgrading the Raksha Shakti University which was established by the Government of Gujarat in 2010. The University, which is an Institution of National Importance, commenced its operations from 1st October, 2020. The University will develop synergies with the private sector by leveraging knowledge and resources from the industry and would also set up Centres of Excellence in various fields relating to police and security.

    RRU offers academic programs from diploma to doctorate level in various areas of policing and internal security such as police science and management, criminal law and justice, cyber psychology, information technology, artificial intelligence and cyber security, crime investigation, strategic languages, internal defence and strategies, physical education and sports, coastal and maritime security. Currently, 822 students from 18 States are enrolled in these programs.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. On Friday, he participated in Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan. Today, he will declare open the 11th Khel Mahakumbh and deliver an address on the occasion at around 6:30 PM.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 9:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X